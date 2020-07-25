Police asking for help identifying suspects in assault on officers in June

ST. LOUIS — St. Louis police are asking the public for help in identifying and locating suspects involved in an assault on officers in June.
Police released images of three suspects wanted for assaulting bike officers on June 1 and June 2, during civil unrest in downtown St. Louis.
Anyone with information is urged to call CrimeStoppers at 866-371-TIPS (8477).
PHOTOS: Suspects wanted in assault on St. Louis officers
1 / 5
RELATED STORIES:
RELATED: 3 men injured in St. Louis shooting
RELATED: 'What they did to him was injustice': Mother reflects on Dallas officer killing young son 47 years ago