crime

Police asking for help identifying suspects in assault on officers in June

Police said the three suspects assaulted officers during the civil unrest in downtown St. Louis

ST. LOUIS — St. Louis police are asking the public for help in identifying and locating suspects involved in an assault on officers in June.

Police released images of three suspects wanted for assaulting bike officers on June 1 and June 2, during civil unrest in downtown St. Louis.

Anyone with information is urged to call CrimeStoppers at 866-371-TIPS (8477).

