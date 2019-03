ST. LOUIS – Police are asking for the public’s help to identify a suspect wanted in connection to a robbery in St. Louis’ Gravois Park neighborhood.

The robbery occurred at a home in the 3100 block of Potomac on March 6.

The suspect may be 21 to 25 years old, he was wearing a black and green Nike jumpsuit at the time of the robbery. He was armed with a black semi-automatic handgun.

Anyone with information should contact the third district detective bureau at 314-444-2500.