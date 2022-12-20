Police asking for help locating a man wanted for child sex crimes

Donald Fields II is facing child sex trafficking and child rape charges. Throughout the past year, Fields' whereabouts have been unknown.

FRANKLIN COUNTY, Mo. — A man wanted by the FBI for child sex crimes is on the run.

58-year-old Donald Fields II disappeared around the time of his last court hearing.

Now, federal and local law enforcement agencies are pleading for the public's help.

Donald Fields II is charged with child sex trafficking and child rape.

A warrant for his arrest was issued by the Franklin County Circuit Court, after Fields vacated his home and failed to show up for a court hearing on March 2, 2022.

Sheriff Steven Pelton, with the Franklin County Sheriff's Office, said they're asking anyone who knows anything to please speak up.

"We're here to try and bring a fugitive to justice that has committed some heinous crimes," he said.

Inside the Franklin County Sheriff's Office on Tuesday, Dec. 20, a new 'Wanted by the FBI' poster sat in front with pictures of a man, who police said, targeted children.

Sheriff Pelton said it's "imperative" that anyone with any information about Fields come forward.

"I think in times like this we need to come together as a community and pull the resources. All these agencies are humbly standing before the public and asking for their assistance in bringing this individual to justice, so it’s very important for us," he said.

Police said Fields was first investigated in 2017 and then charged in 2019 and 2021.

According to Jay Greenberg, St. Louis FBI Special Agent in Charge, Fields trafficked underage girls between January 2013 and June 2017.

"Donald Fields has been alleged to have traded the innocence of our children in our community for his personal profit," he said.

Franklin County Prosecutor, Michael Hayes, said Field is charged at the state level with 15 counts in the county.

He said all of those counts represent the abuse of three individuals, over a period of a number of years, dating back to at least a decade or longer.

Hayes said courageous victims over the years have come forward about what they said Fields did to them.

"These victims deserve that he be brought to justice and swiftly. They’ve been through a lot. They are certainly very concerned that he’s out there. He has made threats against one of these victims, in the past, to do this person harm if this person were to report the crimes he committed against this individual," Hayes said.

The FBI said Fields' co-defendant Theodore "Ted" Sartori Sr. has been arrested and pleaded not guilty to a sex trafficking charge last week.

While law enforcement believes Fields is still in Franklin or Phelps County, Greenberg said, he could be anywhere.

"If you believe that he may be outside the area, we will certainly help follow leads anywhere in the world to make sure we can bring him to face these charges," he said.

Even though Fields hasn't been seen in months, police are apparent, someone knows something.

"On behalf of all of these victims and their family members, we just hope that someone out there knows where Donald Fields is and will provide information so that he can be delivered to the authorities and face the justice that he deserves and that these victims deserve," Hayes said.

"We do want to make sure that justice is served for everyone," Sheriff Pelton said.

Law enforcement said no tip is too small or too old to bring forward.