Police: At least 2 people shot, killed in St. Louis Sunday

Police are investigating the separate shootings.

ST. LOUIS — Police are investigating the deaths of at least two people in separate shootings Sunday.

The first happened Sunday afternoon, when a man was fatally shot inside his car in north St. Louis between the Jeff-Vander-Lou and Greater Ville neighborhoods, police said. A suspect was seen running from the scene carrying an assault-style rifle, police said.

The second shooting happened around 11:40 p.m. Sunday in downtown St. Louis, when police found a man was shot in the head at 14th Street and St. Charles.

Police did not immediately release the names of either victim and had not announced any suspects or arrests in the cases by early Monday morning.

Resources for crime victims:

If you have been a victim of a crime or know someone who has been, 5 On Your Side has compiled a list of resources.

Better Family Life is a nonprofit community development organization working to “stabilize inner-city neighborhoods.” One aspect of its mission is a gun violence de-escalation program.

To learn more, call 314-381-8200 or visit https://www.betterfamilylife.org/

Life Outside of Violence “helps those harmed by stabbing, gunshot or assault receive the treatment, support and resources they need to find alternatives to end the cycle of violence.”

To learn more, call 314-327-6697 or email: ProjectLOV@WUSTL.edu

The Urban League of Metropolitan St. Louis has an anti-crime program called “Safety Net for Youth Initiative,” which is a joint partnership between and Saint Louis Public Schools to provide services to at-risk youth.

To learn more, visit https://www.ulstl.com/anti-crime-initiative.html