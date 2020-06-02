MADISON COUNTY, Ill — Four people could be responsible for about 200 car burglaries in the Metro East, according to police.

In January, the Madison County Sheriff’s Office began investigating several car burglary reports in the Prairietown, Godfrey and Granite City areas.

Other law enforcement agencies in the area, including Macoupin County and Jersey County, also reported an influx of car burglaries.

Madison County police said all of the cases had things in common and showed evidence that they may be linked.

In the majority of the burglary reports, the victims’ cars were unlocked and only small items inside the cars were taken, police said. In some of the cases, larger items, like cars and guns from cars, were also stolen.

Investigators from multiple police departments were able to recover one of the stolen cars and took one of the suspects into custody. A gun, 1.5 pounds of illegal cannabis and $5,600 were also recovered.

The Madison County Attorney’s Office filed charges against 18-year-old Shane Carney, 18-year-old Sean Breeden and 21-year-old Timothy Sunderland. Police said a minor was also invloved.

Police said the suspects were responsible for an estimated 200 burglaries in the area.

Carney was charged with 12 counts of burglary and one count of stolen vehicle possession. Breeden was charged with five counts of burglary and one count of stolen vehicle possession. Sunderland was charged with 11 counts of burglary and one count of stolen vehicle possession.

Breeden was taken into custody but Carney, Sunderland and the minor are still on the loose.

Police said the suspects face additional charges from other police departments in other counties.

