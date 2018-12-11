MAPLEWOOD, Mo. — Maplewood police are looking for a man they believe is responsible for robbing five stores throughout the St. Louis area last month.

Police said he robbed the Maplewood GameStop on Oct. 10, a Florissant T-Mobile on the 12th, a GameStop in St. Louis on the 17th, a Maplewood Boost Mobile store on the 19th and another GameStop in Granite City on the 30th.

Police said he threatened employees with a gun before stealing cash from the registers. Police said he also made off with some video games in the GameStop robberies.

He wore sunglasses in each of the robberies and wore a baseball cap in all but one.

Photos: Police looking for suspect in 5 store robberies Police are looking for this man in connection with five business robberies in the St. Louis area last month.

Anyone with information is asked to call Maplewood Detective David Brown (314) 646-3658. GameStop is offering $2,000 for information leading to an arrest.

