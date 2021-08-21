Police: Belleville man stabs landlord to death

Arthur Parris, 48, is charged with first-degree murder in the fatal stabbing of his landlord after an argument

BELLEVILLE, Ill. — A tenant fatally stabbed his landlord after an argument Friday afternoon in Belleville, police said.

According to a release from the Belleville Police Department, officers were called to the 200 block of Walnut St. for a fight in progress. When they arrived, a man was lying on the ground with stab wounds. He was taken to a hospital where he later died.

Investigators said the victim was the landlord of the apartment building where Arthur Parris lived. Parris, 48, was charged with first-degree murder.

The two men were arguing before the stabbing, according to witnesses, who also told police that Parris went inside the building after the stabbing.

Officers located Parris and took him into custody without incident.

Parris was taken to the Belleville Police Department, where is being held on an $800,000 bond.

