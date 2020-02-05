Police charge East St. Louis man in April homicide

Mosley was charged with three counts of first degree murder and one count of felon in possesion of a firearm

EAST ST. LOUIS, Ill. — An East St. Louis man has been charged with first degree murder in a late April homicide.

On Saturday, the St. Clair County States Attorney charged Ormond L. Mosley, 25, with three counts of first degree murder and one count of felon in possession of a firearm.

Mosley is alleged to have killed Cornelius Jones, 26, of East St. Louis on April 25 in the parking lot of the John DeShields' Hosuing complex in East St. Louis.

Bond was set for Mosley at $1,000,000, and he is being held in the St. Clair County Jail.