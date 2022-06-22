Police charge man in 2 bank robberies, say he stole more than $85,000

Police say Hopson removed an ankle monitor he was wearing the day before the first robbery

ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. — The St. Louis County Prosecuting Attorney charged a man Tuesday in connection with multiple bank robberies.

Police said 39-year-old Walter Hopson robbed two banks and made off with about $87,000. Hopson is being held on a $100,000, cash-only bond.

The St. Louis County Police say on May 7, the man entered the US Bank on Larimore Road and demanded money from the clerk, saying he had a gun. The police say he stole about $12,000 from that bank.

A week later, on May 14, Hopson went into First Bank in Florissant and told the clerk to fill a bag with money. Police say Hopson then jumped over the counter and asked the workers to take him to the vault. He said he did not want to hurt anyone. He then stole about $75,000 from the bank.

Police learned through a tip that Hopson left the state after the second bank robbery. Police also determined that Hopson removed an ankle monitor he had on the day before the first robbery.

Police found clothes and gloves in Hopson’s house that matched what was worn during the second robbery.