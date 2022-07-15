Police say man shot, killed woman at St. Louis gas station

Cameron Delap was charged with 2nd Degree Murder after police say he shot and killed Shree Hemphill on June 29.

Example video title will go here for this video

ST. LOUIS — Police announced the arrest of a man they say is suspected of killing a woman on June 29.

St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department arrested and submitted charges for Cameron Delap, 22. They say he is connected to the shooting death of Shree Hemphill.

On June 29, officers responded to the 1400 block of N. Kingshighway Boulevard for a vehicle crash. When they arrived, they saw someone firing shots from a business on the southeast corner of Kingshighway Boulevard and Dr. Martin Luther King Drive.

Officers made their way to the business, they saw a man, who they believe was firing shots, get into a black Pontiac Grand AM, according to police.

One officer approached the vehicle, then the driver reversed the vehicle in the direction of the officer, speeding away. The officer then proceeded to fire shots at the vehicle, which had left the scene, police said.

Officers were then made aware by witnesses that a person had been shot at the nearby Phillips 66 gas station, near the business where officers heard shots originally coming from.

EMS responded and the victim was taken to an area hospital where she was pronounced dead.

The victim was 34-year-old Shree Hemphill from St. Ann, MO.

Police say an "innocent" Hemphill got caught in the crossfire of the incident. Hemphill was shot in her left lung and left arm and died at a hospital.

Delap was charged with one count of second-degree murder, two counts of armed criminal action, and one count of discharging/shooting a firearm at or from a motor vehicle/shooting at a person.

Resources for crime victims:

If you have been a victim of a crime or know someone who has been, 5 On Your Side has compiled a list of resources.

Better Family Life is a nonprofit community development organization working to “stabilize inner-city neighborhoods.” One aspect of its mission is a gun violence de-escalation program.

To learn more, call 314-381-8200 or visit https://www.betterfamilylife.org/

Life Outside of Violence “helps those harmed by stabbing, gunshot or assault receive the treatment, support and resources they need to find alternatives to end the cycle of violence.”

To learn more, call 314-327-6697 or email: ProjectLOV@WUSTL.edu

The Urban League of Metropolitan St. Louis has an anti-crime program called “Safety Net for Youth Initiative,” which is a joint partnership with Saint Louis Public Schools to provide services to at-risk youth.

To learn more, visit https://www.ulstl.com/anti-crime-initiative.html