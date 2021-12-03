Police chase ends on I-44 in St. Louis County, man taken into custody

A woman was also hurt in an altercation before the chase. She was taken to a hospital with minor injuries.

SUNSET HILLS, Mo. — A man was taken into custody after a police chase on I-44 in St. Louis County on Friday afternoon. A woman was also hurt in an altercation before the chase.

At about 12:09 p.m. on Friday, officers from the Affton Southwest Precinct responded to a call for an assault at Highway 21 and the Meramec River Bridge. When they arrived, they found a woman who had been assaulted. Police said she had been in a vehicle with a man when there was an altercation and the man fired shots at the woman. The woman was not shot but did have minor injuries, said police. She was taken to the hospital.

Officers then saw the vehicle involved in the assault and began pursuing it. Officers used stop sticks. They worked, and the vehicle was stopped at I-44 and Watson Rd in Sunset Hills.

When officers tried to arrest the suspect, he became combative and police used a K-9 to help in the arrest, police said. The suspect was bit by the dog. Police said the suspect also suffered from some type of self-inflicted injury. He was taken to the hospital for treatment.

