ST. LOUIS — Police are investigating after a chase ended in a crash in north St. Louis Monday afternoon.

Police said the chase started after they spotted a car that was reported stolen in a Saturday night carjacking on the 4300 block of Washington. Officers were behind the car when it was involved in a crash at the intersection of Kienlen Avenue and Dr. Martin Luther King Avenue.

Two people were in the stolen 2013 Hyundai Elantra at the time of the crash and were injured. The injuries were not life-threatening and both were taken into custody. No officers were injured in the crash.

The investigation is ongoing.

