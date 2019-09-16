ST. LOUIS — A man was taken into custody Monday after police in St. Louis and Illinois said he stole a Spire energy pick-up truck and led them on a bi-state police chase Monday afternoon.

A Spire spokesperson said the truck was stolen off their lot on the 4100 block of Shrewsbury at around 1 p.m. The spokesperson said the truck has GPS tracking, and the company is working with police to keep track of the truck.

An Illinois State Police sergeant said the pursuit crossed state lines before heading back into St. Louis.

After driving through St. Louis for about 20 minutes, the driver of the spolen truck got parked the car just north of St. Louis University near the intersection of Locust and Compton. After walking down the street for a short time, multiple cop cars converged on him and took him into custody without incident.

This story will be updated when more information becomes available.

