Police chase of stolen St. Louis County car ends in crash, 2 suspects injured

While fleeing O'Fallon police, the car crashed into a pole and caught fire on the I-270 ramp to Big Bend Boulevard.

O'FALLON, Missouri — Two young suspects were injured early Wednesday in a crash that happened while they were fleeing O'Fallon, Missouri, police in a stolen car.

Police said they initiated a chase at about 1 a.m. Wednesday after witnessing suspects breaking into cars at an apartment complex in south O'Fallon. During the chase, officers learned the Kia Forte they were following was stolen out of St. Louis County.

The Kia crashed into a power pole and caught fire on the Interstate 270 off-ramp to Big Bend Boulevard, and two young suspects ran from the car. They were later located nearby on Glenwood Lane, police said.

According to O'Fallon police, both of the young suspects were injured in the crash, but the extent of their injuries was unknown as of Wednesday morning. They were taken to a hospital for treatment and are facing criminal charges.

O'Fallon police are conducting the ongoing investigation alongside the Missouri State Highway Patrol and the Kirkwood Police Department.