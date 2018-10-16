NEW ATHENS, Ill. — Someone possibly impersonated a police officer in the St. Clair County community of New Athens.

Police Chief Leo Simburger posted a message on Facebook warning residents to be vigilant and stay safe.

“We take this very personal because people who do this betray and use the very trust you hav ein your police department to do potential harm,” Chief Simburger wrote.

The alleged incident happened early Sunday morning.

The vehicle reportedly used red and blue lights and might have been a light-colored Dodge Charger. The suspect was a man in with a beard in his late 20s or early 30s.

No one was hurt or threatened, Chief Simburger said. He added that more details won’t be released at this time because it’s still under investigation.

The head of police reminded residents of their rights while being pulled over. Drivers can always drive to a police station or call the police department to verify whether they’re being pulled over by an actual officer.

