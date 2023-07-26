Police searching for suspect who allegedly sexually assaulted child riding his bike in St. Louis Sunday

ST. LOUIS — The St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department is asking for the public's help in finding a man who allegedly sexually assaulted a child in the city's The Hill neighborhood Sunday.
Police said a 6-year-old boy was riding his bike on Sunday in the St. Louis Hills neighborhood when the suspect grabbed the bike, took the boy to a nearby vacant home and sexually assaulted him.
Police did not provide the exact location of the home where the alleged assault took place or any other further information regarding the incident.
Investigators are asking anyone with information to contact the detective handling the case directly at 314-760-7360. Anyone wishing to remain anonymous and interested in a possible reward can contact CrimeStoppers at 866-371-TIPS (8477).
This is a developing story. 5 On Your Side will update this story as soon as information becomes available.
Child abuse resources:
- Call the 24-hour Child Abuse Hotline at 800-25-ABUSE (800-252-2873) if you suspect that a child has been harmed or is at risk of being harmed by abuse or neglect. If you believe a child is in immediate danger of harm, call 911 first.
- If you suspect child abuse, call the Missouri Hotline number at 1-800-392-3738. The team is available to help 24 hours a day, 7 days a week.
- If you are hearing or speech impaired, call Relay Missouri at 1-800-735-2466 (voice) or 1-800-735-2966 (text). If you are mandated by law to report child abuse and neglect, you can make a report online here.
- To report a crime to the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children, visit their CyberTipline online.