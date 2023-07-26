Police searching for suspect who allegedly sexually assaulted child riding his bike in St. Louis Sunday

Anyone wishing to remain anonymous and interested in a possible reward can contact CrimeStoppers at 866-371-TIPS (8477).

ST. LOUIS — The St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department is asking for the public's help in finding a man who allegedly sexually assaulted a child in the city's The Hill neighborhood Sunday.

Police said a 6-year-old boy was riding his bike on Sunday in the St. Louis Hills neighborhood when the suspect grabbed the bike, took the boy to a nearby vacant home and sexually assaulted him.

Police did not provide the exact location of the home where the alleged assault took place or any other further information regarding the incident.

Investigators are asking anyone with information to contact the detective handling the case directly at 314-760-7360. Anyone wishing to remain anonymous and interested in a possible reward can contact CrimeStoppers at 866-371-TIPS (8477).

