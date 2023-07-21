Police investigating death of East St. Louis man in Washington County, Illinois

Police identified the man as 44-year-old Montez Pearson of East St. Louis.

WASHINGTON COUNTY, Ill. — Illinois State Police are investigating the death of an East St. Louis man found in Washington County.

According to police, around 8:45 p.m. on July 19, the Washington County Sheriff's Department was notified of a deceased man near Lunte Creek Road, west of Nashville, Illinois.

ISP's Division of Criminal Investigation (DCI) was requested to the scene by the sheriff's department.

Police identified the man as 44-year-old Montez Pearson of East St. Louis.

No other information was released regarding the investigation.