Police seeking leads to find double homicide suspect in north St. Louis shooting

ST. LOUIS — Homicide detectives with the St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department are asking for the public's help in finding a person of interest in a May shooting that left two men dead in north St. Louis.

St. Louis police responded to the first shooting on May 12 at the intersection of Riverview Boulevard and Grape Avenue near the North Pointe neighborhood's border with Jennings. They found two men shot inside a car.

Police identified the victims as 59-year-old Mark Hambrick of St. Louis and 57-year-old Wilson Tillman of St. Ann.

Police said the men initially were driving down Riverview Boulevard in a Black Dodge Ram hauling lawnmowers when gunfire rang out.

That's when another driver approached the Dodge, fired several gunshots through the passenger side window and sped off, police said.

Hambrick and Tillman were pronounced dead at the scene. A third man inside the truck, a 55-year-old, was not injured.

Anyone with information is urged to call the Homicide Division directly at 314-444-5371, or anyone with a tip who wants to remain anonymous and is interested in a reward can contact CrimeStoppers at 866-371-TIPS (8477).

Resources for crime victims:

If you have been a victim of a crime or know someone who has been, 5 On Your Side has compiled a list of resources.

The Crime Victim Center of St. Louis has multiple programs to support victims of crime. Crime Victim Center’s programs range from direct services to crime victims as well as “creating awareness and change within the systems they encounter.”

Life Outside of Violence "helps those harmed by stabbing, gunshot or assault receive the treatment, support and resources they need to find alternatives to end the cycle of violence."

The Urban League of Metropolitan St. Louis has the Neighborhood Healing Network, which serves people who have experienced crime, violence or been the victim of an incident that caused trauma.