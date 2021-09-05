Police: Franklin County parents overdose in hot car with baby inside

Haley Kester and John Carpenter are charged with child endangerment

WASHINGTON, Mo. — A couple is facing child endangerment charges after allegedly overdosing on drugs while their infant was in the backseat of a hot car.

The charges are being filed against 25-year-old Haley Kester and 40-year-old John Carpenter.

A report from the Washington Police Department states that officers got a call of two people slumped over in a vehicle in the parking lot of 1910 East Fifth St. An ambulance arrived on scene and began treating the two for an apparent drug overdose. Kester was given rescue breathing and Narcan. Carpenter became alert after medics gave him a sternum rub. Signs of drugs consistent with heroin/fentanyl were found inside the car.

Officers arrived shortly after, and officials found a 4-week-old baby in the backseat buckled into a car seat. The baby was covered with a blanket, according to police. They also say the car was not running and the back windows were rolled up. The baby was showing signs of distress due to the heat and was taken to a local hospital for treatment.

The department says they took the infant into protective custody and released the infant to the Franklin County Children’s Division.