Police pursuit of robbery suspects ends with Ferguson crash; suspects get away, police say

Police said the suspects stole a handgun. Officers found the stolen gun after the crash, but the suspects were able to get away.

Police said the incident started at about 11:45 a.m. Tuesday at the Exxon Gas Station at the intersection of Natural Bridge Road and Goodfellow Boulevard.

A man and woman told police two men approached them on the parking lot and asked them about their pink AR-style pistol. While talking about it, the suspects pulled out their own gun and demanded the victims hand their weapon.

Police said the suspects then jumped into a white Cadillac sedan and sped off.

Officers spotted the gun later in the day and tried to pull the car over, but the Cadillac fled. Officers said they chased the car into Ferguson, where it crashed and stalled.

The suspects got out of the car and ran off, and police were not able to catch them. While investigating the crashed car, police found the pink AR pistol as well as multiple other guns.

Police said the investigation is ongoing.

