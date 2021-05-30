On Sunday, the department released photos of four tattoos on the victim's skin

STE. GENEVIEVE COUNTY, Mo. — Deputies in Ste. Genevieve County are looking for help identifying a homicide victim found in a ditch Saturday afternoon.

In a press release, the Ste. Genevieve County Sheriff's Office received a call about a possible body in a ditch at around 3:15 Saturday afternoon. When they arrived, they found the body of a dead man in the northern edge of the county.

Crime scene investigators and the county coroner were called in to identify the victim and figure out how he died.

The coroner ruled that the man was killed in a homicide, but investigators have not been able to identify him.

On Sunday, the department released photos of four tattoos on the victim's skin. Click through the gallery below to see the photos.

Warning: Some may find the photos disturbing.

Photos: Police looking for help identifying man found dead in ditch in Ste. Genevieve County 1/5

2/5

3/5

4/5

5/5 1 / 5

Police said the victim is a black man, approximately 5’9” and 170 pounds between 25 and 35 years old.