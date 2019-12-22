ST. LOUIS — The St. Louis Metro Police Department’ is hoping to reunite recent burglary victims with their property.

Burglary Detectives have recovered over 800 pieces of property taken in numerous burglaries throughout central and south St. Louis City dating back as far as 12 months.

Two subjects have been taken into custody, but neither has been charged in the burglaries.

Anyone who believes their property has been recovered can contact the Third District Detective Bureau at recoveredproperty@slmpd.org.

Through this process, police hope to strengthen the case which will eventually be presented to the Circuit Attorney’s Office for review.

