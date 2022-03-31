Police identify man found shot to death Wednesday morning

Police were unable to identify the victim initially, but on Thursday, he was identified as 64-year-old Tyrone Bisch.

ST. LOUIS — Police are investigating after a man was found shot to death in St. Louis Wednesday morning.

Police were called to the area of Walton Avenue and Delmar Boulevard for a report of a shooting at around 5:30 a.m. When they arrived, they found a man suffering from a gunshot wound to the chest.

He was rushed to the hospital but was pronounced dead a short time later.

Police were unable to identify the victim initially, but on Thursday, he was identified as 64-year-old Tyrone Bisch.

Homicide detectives were called in to handle the ongoing investigation.

No other information about the shooting was provided.

Anyone with information is asked to call the homicide division at 314-444-5371 or leave an anonymous tip with CrimeStoppers at 866-371-8477.

Resources for crime victims:

If you have been a victim of a crime or know someone who has been, 5 On Your Side has compiled a list of resources.

Better Family Life is a nonprofit community development organization working to “stabilize inner-city neighborhoods.” One aspect of its mission is a gun violence de-escalation program.

To learn more, call 314-381-8200 or visit https://www.betterfamilylife.org/

Life Outside of Violence “helps those harmed by stabbing, gunshot or assault receive the treatment, support and resources they need to find alternatives to end the cycle of violence.”

To learn more, call 314-327-6697 or email: ProjectLOV@WUSTL.edu

The Urban League of Metropolitan St. Louis has an anti-crime program called “Safety Net for Youth Initiative,” which is a joint partnership with Saint Louis Public Schools to provide services to at-risk youth.

To learn more, visit https://www.ulstl.com/anti-crime-initiative.html