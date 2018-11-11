CREVE COEUR, Mo. — The man found shot to death on a front porch in Creve Coeur has been identified as Joseph Titchen. He was 38 years old.

Titchen lived in the 1000 block of Leisure Lane where police responded Wednesday morning for the report of a shooting.

Titchen was shot to death on the front porch of a home. A second man was found inside suffering from at least one gunshot wound. He was taken to the hospital and was last listed in critical condition.

Officers found several weapons at the scene. Police said they do not believe this is a case of an attempted murder-suicide.

St. Louis County Police also have identified a woman spotted on a neighbor's surveillance camera running away from the shooting scene around the time the shooting happened.

Investigators on Sunday said they know who she is, but didn't release any further details.

The incident is under investigation by the St. Louis County Police Department’s Bureau of Crimes Against Persons and remains very active.

Anyone with information should contact the St. Louis County Police Department at 636-529-8210 or CrimeStoppers at 1-866-371-8477.

