ST. LOUIS – The man who was found shot in north St. Louis Friday afternoon has been identified as Charles Lagrone, 22, of Hazelwood.

St. Louis police responded to the 5000 block of Goodfellow just before 2 p.m. where Lagrone was found lying in a parking lot suffering from gunshot wounds. Lagrone was pronounced dead at the scene.

Two other victims, a 24-year-old woman and a 20-year-old male, were uninjured in the incident.

The shooting temporarily closed westbound Lillian at Mimika Avenue and northbound Goodfellow is closed at Interstate 70 on Friday.

An investigation is ongoing.