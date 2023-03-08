x
Crime

Police seek person of interest in south St. Louis homicide

Anyone with information about the man's identity or whereabouts is urged to call the Homicide Division at 314-444-5371.
Credit: St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department

ST. LOUIS — St. Louis police's homicide detectives are asking for the public's help in identifying and locating a person of interest in a fatal shooting.

The shooting happened just after 8:30 p.m. on Jan. 16 in the 4300 block of California in St. Louis' Mount Pleasant neighborhood. 

Officers found 26-year-old Mahogany Jones suffering from gunshot wounds in the parking lot of the Conoco gas station located at 4355 South Broadway. 

She was transported to a local hospital, where she later died, according to police. 

St. Louis police released photos Wednesday of a person of interest in their investigation. 

Police ask for help identifying, locating person of interest in homicide investigation

St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department

Anyone with a tip about who he is or his whereabouts is urged to call the Homicide Division at 314-444-5371.

