Police investigate double shooting at north St. Louis County supermarket

Police responded to the shooting outside Mally Supermarket in Country Club Hills

COUNTRY CLUB HILLS, Mo. — Two people were shot in Country Club Hills Sunday night.

The shooting happened around 10:45 p.m. at Mally Supermarket on 7445 W. Florissant Ave., according to Velda City dispatchers.

Further information on the victims and their conditions was not given.

The parking lot around the supermarket was taped off into early Monday morning while police investigated.

The St. Louis County Police Department and the Missouri State Highway Patrol were at the scene, along with police from Velda City and Country Club Hills.

As of Monday morning, no one was in custody.

This is a developing story. It will be updated as more information becomes available.