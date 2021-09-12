Police investigate fatal shooting in downtown St. Louis

A male victim died at the scene

ST. LOUIS — Police are investigating a fatal shooting in downtown St. Louis.

The shooting was reported shortly after 2 a.m. Sunday about a block away from a Shell gas station. The shooting was reported near the intersection of Convention Plaza and North 13th Street.

Officers found a man with gunshot wounds who died at the scene.

Police did not immediately identify the victim or provide many details about the shooting.

We'll update you as more information becomes available.

Resources for crime victims:

If you have been a victim of a crime or know someone who has been, 5 On Your Side has compiled a list of resources.

Better Family Life is a nonprofit community development organization working to “stabilize inner-city neighborhoods.” One aspect of its mission is a gun violence de-escalation program.

To learn more, call 314-381-8200 or visit https://www.betterfamilylife.org/

Life Outside of Violence “helps those harmed by stabbing, gunshot or assault receive the treatment, support and resources they need to find alternatives to end the cycle of violence.”

To learn more, call 314-327-6697 or email: ProjectLOV@WUSTL.edu

The Urban League of Metropolitan St. Louis has an anti-crime program called “Safety Net for Youth Initiative,” which is a joint partnership between and Saint Louis Public Schools to provide services to at-risk youth.

To learn more, visit https://www.ulstl.com/anti-crime-initiative.html