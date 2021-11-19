Police investigating 20 car break-ins in Chesterfield

Police tell gun owners to never leave them loose in a vehicle

CHESTERFIELD, Mo. — Police are investigating 20 car break-ins that happened Wednesday afternoon in the Chesterfield Valley.

"Cars are targeted if there's something in plain view," Chesterfield Police Lt. Keith Rider said.

The crimes happened between 4 and 5 p.m. at the Top Golf, Main Event bowling alley in The District and the Premium Outlets.

“(Police) try to patrol these areas,” Rider said. “We try and patrol these business areas but there's only so many of us and criminals know that too.”

Rider said businesses can do their part in protecting customers.

“Businesses can have employees walk the lot (occasionally),” Rider said. “We rely a lot on surveillance camera systems as well.”



Rider said gun owners should never leave weapons loose in vehicles is always a bad idea. Many times stolen weapons end up back on the street connected to crimes.

"Plan ahead of time, see the policy of the business you are going to,” Rider said. “If they allow open carry, open carry. If they don't allow it either make the choice not to bring the firearm. At the very least lock it in the trunk. If there's a safe you can mount to the trunk or something.