ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. — Police are investigating after a man was shot and killed at the Woodland Apartments in north St. Louis County Wednesday night.

A spokesman with the St. Louis County Police Department said they were first alerted to the shooting on the 10000 block of Neville Walk by ShotSpotter at around 7:25. When they arrived, they found the man suffering from at least one gunshot wound. He was pronounced dead on the scene.

Police initially said the victim was in his late teens or early 20s, but have since said he was in his early 30s.

Detectives from the Crimes Against Persons Bureau are investigating. Anyone with information in the case is asked to call St. Louis County police at 636-529-8210 or CrimeStoppers at 866-371-8477.

This story will be updated when more information becomes available.

