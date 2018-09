ST. LOUIS COUNTY — Police are investigating after a woman was injured in a home invasion Wednesday afternoon.

Police said the incident happened at around 1:30 at a home on the 100 block of Edwin Avenue. They said a man entered the home and attacked the woman. He then ran off.

The victim only suffered a minor injury.

St. Louis County police are leading the investigation. If you have information, you are asked to call them at 636-529-8210.

© 2018 KSDK