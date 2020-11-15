Police investigating armed group outside WashU students' off-campus apartment

The students reported three men and two women knocking on their apartment door at around 3:50 Saturday afternoon. One man had an assault rifle

ST. LOUIS — Officers are investigating after two Washington University students reported a group of five people, including a man with an assault rifle, knocking on the door of their off-campus apartment.

Washington University police said they were called to the apartment near the intersection of Waterman Boulevard and Des Peres Avenue, less than a mile east of the university's main campus. The students reported three men and two women knocking on their apartment door at around 3:50 Saturday afternoon.

The students said one of the men was armed with an assault rifle.

University police said the group was gone by the time officers from their department and the St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department arrived. Witnesses said they saw the group of people getting into a blue sedan and driving off.

No other information about the incident was provided.