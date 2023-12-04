Woman hit by car, injured after attempted robbery at St. Louis County QuikTrip

A police spokesperson said the woman being struck by a car appeared to be related to an attempted robbery but did not have more information.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

ST. LOUIS — A woman suffered life-threatening injuries after being struck by a car during an attempted robbery at a south St. Louis County gas station.

A St. Louis County Police Department spokesperson said officers arrived at the QuikTrip on the 2000 block of Union Road at about 5:40 p.m. after a report of a robbery. When they arrived, they found a woman injured on the parking lot.

She was taken to the hospital for treatment.

During their preliminary investigation, police said they found the woman was struck by a car while pumping gas.

The police spokesperson said they did not have a description of the car that struck the woman.

The spokesperson said the incident appeared to be related to an attempted robbery but did not have more information.