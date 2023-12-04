Woman hit by car, injured after attempted robbery at St. Louis County QuikTrip

ST. LOUIS — A woman suffered life-threatening injuries after being struck by a car during an attempted robbery at a south St. Louis County gas station.
A St. Louis County Police Department spokesperson said officers arrived at the QuikTrip on the 2000 block of Union Road at about 5:40 p.m. after a report of a robbery. When they arrived, they found a woman injured on the parking lot.
She was taken to the hospital for treatment.
During their preliminary investigation, police said they found the woman was struck by a car while pumping gas.
The police spokesperson said they did not have a description of the car that struck the woman.
The spokesperson said the incident appeared to be related to an attempted robbery but did not have more information.
This story will be updated when more information becomes available.