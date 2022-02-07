Police investigating after nearly 40 car break-ins on parking lot of Amazon warehouse in St. Peters

ST. PETERS, Mo. — St. Peters police are investigating after dozens of cars on the parking lot of an Amazon facility were broken into early Sunday morning.
Police said they got a call at around 4:15 a.m. to report that nearly 40 cars on the Amazon parking lot on Premier Parkway had windows broken and some of them had property stolen from inside.
A spokeswoman from the St. Peters Police Department said security video showed a dark-colored sedan pulling onto the lot and several people breaking out windows.
The spokeswoman said a majority of the victims were working at the warehouse at the time of the incident. She said the department is still trying to get into contact with some of the victims to figure out what property was taken.