Police investigating after nearly 40 car break-ins on parking lot of Amazon warehouse in St. Peters

A spokeswoman from the St. Peters Police Department said security video showed a dark-colored sedan pulling onto the lot and several people breaking out windows.

ST. PETERS, Mo. — St. Peters police are investigating after dozens of cars on the parking lot of an Amazon facility were broken into early Sunday morning.

Police said they got a call at around 4:15 a.m. to report that nearly 40 cars on the Amazon parking lot on Premier Parkway had windows broken and some of them had property stolen from inside.

A spokeswoman from the St. Peters Police Department said security video showed a dark-colored sedan pulling onto the lot and several people breaking out windows.