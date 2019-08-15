ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. — Police are investigating after a person was shot and killed at the Woodland Apartments in north St. Louis County.

A spokesman with the St. Louis County Police Department said the shooting happened on the 10000 block of Neville Walk at around 7:25 Wednesday night.

He said detectives from the Crimes Against Persons Bureau are heading to the scene to investigate.

This story will be updated when more information becomes available.

