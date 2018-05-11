ST. LOUIS — The death of a man found in north St. Louis' Riverview neighborhood was classified as a homicide late Sunday night, police said.

READ MORE | Construction will bring closures to Halls Ferry Circle for the next few months

Officers responded to the 1100 block of Riverview Boulevard shortly after 9 p.m. for reports of a man found unconscious, about one block away from Halls Ferry Circle. The man, reportedly in his 20s, was taken to the hospital for further treatment.

The man later died from his injuries.

Police did not identify a suspect in the homicide. The events leading up to the incident remain unclear.

© 2018 KSDK