ST. LOUIS — An investigation is underway after a double shooting in south St. Louis Thursday afternoon.
Just before noon, police were called to the 4100 block of Michigan Avenue for a shooting. When officers arrived, they found two women suffering from gunshot wounds.
No other information has been released.
This is a developing story and will be updated as 5 On Your Side receives more information.
