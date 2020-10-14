Police investigating double shooting in St. Louis Place neighborhood

Two men were shot Wednesday afternoon

ST. LOUIS — An investigation is underway after a double shooting in north St. Louis Wednesday afternoon.

According to a report from the St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department, two men were shot near 20th and Dodier, which is in the St. Louis Place neighborhood.

Police said one man was found unconscious but breathing at the scene and the other victim w as not on scene and was possibly transported to a hospital by private conveyance. Their conditions have not been made available.

No other details have been made available.

