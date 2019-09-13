ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. — Police are investigating after a person was killed at a north St. Louis County apartment complex Thursday night.

A police department spokesman said detectives with the bureau of crimes against persons division are investigating a homicide in the 11100 block of Oak Parkway.

A large police presence was still on the scene as of 8 p.m.

Police have not provided any other information. This story will be updated when more information becomes available.

