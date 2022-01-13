Police investigating after human remains found in Hillsdale

A Hillsdale police officer spotted the remains in the 1800 block of Cherry Avenue at around 2 p.m.

ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. — Police are investigating after an officer discovered human remains in Hillsdale, Missouri, Thursday afternoon.

A press release from the St. Louis County Police Department said a Hillsdale police officer spotted the remains in the 1800 block of Cherry Avenue at around 2 p.m.

A short time later, the Hillsdale Police Department called the St. Louis County Police Department for assistance in the investigation. The county police department is now handling the investigation, which a press release described as "very active."

No other information about the incident was provided.