Police investigating after human remains found in Hillsdale

ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. — Police are investigating after an officer discovered human remains in Hillsdale, Missouri, Thursday afternoon.
A press release from the St. Louis County Police Department said a Hillsdale police officer spotted the remains in the 1800 block of Cherry Avenue at around 2 p.m.
A short time later, the Hillsdale Police Department called the St. Louis County Police Department for assistance in the investigation. The county police department is now handling the investigation, which a press release described as "very active."
No other information about the incident was provided.
Anyone with information is asked to call the St. Louis County Police Department at 636-529-8210 to speak to investigators or leave an anonymous tip with CrimeStoppers at 866-371-8477.