Police investigating after man found dead by EMS workers in north St. Louis

Anyone with information is asked to call the homicide detectives at 314-444-5371 or CrimeStoppers at 866-371-8477

ST. LOUIS — Homicide detectives are investigating after a man was found dead by EMS workers in north St. Louis late last month.

The investigation began after EMS workers found a man unconscious and not breathing in the 5300 block of North Euclid at around 10 p.m. on Nov. 28. The man, later identified as 33-year-old Mykal McCollier, was pronounced dead a short time later.

Homicide detectives have assumed the investigation, which is ongoing.