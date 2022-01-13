Police investigating after man found dead in north St. Louis County

Police said the man's cause of death has not been determined.

ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. — St. Louis County police are investigating after a man was found dead on the ground in north St. Louis County Thursday morning.

Officers with the St. Louis County Police Department were called to the 9000 block of Halls Ferry Road for a report of a person down. When officers arrived, they found an unresponsive man on the ground. He was pronounced dead on the scene.

Police said the man's cause of death has not been determined, and his identity has not been released. A homicide investigation is underway, the police department said.

Anyone with information is asked to call the St. Louis County Police Department at 636-529-8210 to speak to investigators or leave an anonymous tip with CrimeStoppers at 866-371-8477.

