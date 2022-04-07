St. Louis County police investigating after man shot to death in Moline Acres

The press release said the initial investigation revealed the shooting was the result of a domestic altercation.

ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. — St. Louis County police are investigating after a man was shot and killed in an apparent domestic altercation in Moline Acres Thursday evening.

A press release from the St. Louis County Police Department said the Moline Acres Police Department was called to the 9700 block of Lanier Drive for a report of a shooting at around 4:45 p.m. When they arrived, they found a man with a gunshot wound.

The man was rushed to the hospital but died from his injuries.

The Moline Acres Police Department requested help from the St. Louis County Police Department to investigate the shooting.

The press release said the initial investigation revealed the shooting was the result of a domestic altercation.

No other information was provided.

Anyone with information about the incident was asked to call the St. Louis County Police Department at 636-529-8210 to speak to investigators or leave an anonymous tip with CrimeStoppers at 866-371-8477.

Resources for crime victims:

If you have been a victim of a crime or know someone who has been, 5 On Your Side has compiled a list of resources.

Better Family Life is a nonprofit community development organization working to “stabilize inner-city neighborhoods.” One aspect of its mission is a gun violence de-escalation program.

To learn more, call 314-381-8200 or visit https://www.betterfamilylife.org/

Life Outside of Violence “helps those harmed by stabbing, gunshot or assault receive the treatment, support and resources they need to find alternatives to end the cycle of violence.”

To learn more, call 314-327-6697 or email: ProjectLOV@WUSTL.edu

The Urban League of Metropolitan St. Louis has an anti-crime program called “Safety Net for Youth Initiative,” which is a joint partnership with Saint Louis Public Schools to provide services to at-risk youth.

To learn more, visit https://www.ulstl.com/anti-crime-initiative.html