Police investigating shooting after woman arrives at hospital with gunshot wound to chest

ST. LOUIS — Police are investigating a shooting in north St. Louis after a woman arrived at an area hospital with a gunshot wound to the chest.

Police said the shooting happened near the intersection of Union Boulevard and Wabada Avenue at around 7:55. Police did not know what the woman's condition was when she was being treated at the hospital.

About an hour after the shooting, police were focusing their investigation on the area of a mini-mart near the intersection.

No other information about the shooting has been made available.

About two hours earlier and a mile to the east, a man was shot in the face and killed.

Police said the shooting happened at around 5:55 near the intersection of Highland and Marcus avenues. When police arrived, they found a man in his 30s shot in the face.