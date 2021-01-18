Police looking for 7-Eleven robbery suspect seen in security photos

Police said the images were taken on Jan. 9 at the 7-Eleven location near the intersection of Chippewa Street and Macklind Avenue

ST. LOUIS — Police in St. Louis are looking for a man seen in security images robbing a 7-Eleven at gunpoint earlier this month.

Police said the man in the photo entered the store at around 8:55 p.m., pulled out a gun and ordered the employee to open the cash register. The man then walked behind the counter and stole cash from the drawer.

The suspect ran south on Macklind until he was out of sight.

Police said he was between 5-foot-6 and 5-foot-10, had a slim build. He was wearing a hoodie with "Levi Strauss" written in yellow.