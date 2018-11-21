CHESTERFIELD, Mo. — Police are looking for seven women they think were involved in stealing about $8,000-worth of perfume before three of them knocked over a child on the escalator during their getaway.

Police said the suspects went into Victoria's Secret inside Chesterfield Mall at around 1:45 Tuesday and swiped the perfume. As they ran off, they threatened to pepper spray the security guard if he tried to stop them.

Photos: Police looking for 7 suspects after perfume theft, pushing over kid on escalator

Police also posted video of three of the suspects knocking a child on an escalator over as they were running off. Police believe they drove away in a dark colored Honda CRV with temporary plates.

Anyone with information is asked to call Chesterfield Police Department 636-537-3000.

