Police looking for car in connection with deadly March shooting in St. Louis

Police are looking for a white, newer-model Infinity car that is missing the rear driver's side hubcap in connection with a deadly shooting.

ST. LOUIS — Police are looking for a "vehicle of interest" in connection with a deadly shooting in St. Louis last month.

Police described the car as a white, newer-model Infinity that is missing the rear driver's side hubcap. They believe it's connected with the shooting death of 32-year-old Revell Graham on March 26. Police said the car may also have damage to the passenger-side mirror.

Graham was found shot to death near Interstate 70 in the city's Hyde Park neighborhood. Officers responded to the 1100 block of Salisbury Street, where they found Graham lying on the sidewalk. He had been shot numerous times and was pronounced dead at the scene.

A second victim, a 26-year-old man, was found on the scene with a gunshot wound. He was taken to the hospital for treatment.

Detectives with the department's homicide division are handling the investigation.

Police asked anyone with information to call 314-444-5371 or CrimeStoppers at 866-371-TIPS (8477).

