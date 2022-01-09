x
Crime

Police looking for car believed to be involved in Pine Lawn shooting Sunday morning

Officers with the North County Police Cooperative are looking for a white, four-door sedan that they believe was involved in the shooting.
Police are looking for this white sedan in connection with a shooting in Pine Lawn, Missouri.

PINE LAWN, Mo. — Police are looking for a car they believe was involved in a shooting in Pine Lawn, Missouri, that left a victim critically injured Sunday morning.

Major Ron Martin with the North County Police Cooperative said the shooting happened at around 10:15 a.m. near the intersection of Arden and Dardanella avenues. The 49-year-old victim was in critical condition in the hospital as of Sunday evening.

Martin said officers with the North County Police Cooperative are looking for a white, four-door sedan that they believe was involved in the shooting.

No other information about the car or the incident has been provided.

Anyone with information about the shooting or the car is asked to call the North County Police Cooperative's Bureau of Criminal Investigations at 314-499-6090 or General Dispatch at 314-428-6868.

