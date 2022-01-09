Police looking for car believed to be involved in Pine Lawn shooting Sunday morning

Officers with the North County Police Cooperative are looking for a white, four-door sedan that they believe was involved in the shooting.

PINE LAWN, Mo. — Police are looking for a car they believe was involved in a shooting in Pine Lawn, Missouri, that left a victim critically injured Sunday morning.

Major Ron Martin with the North County Police Cooperative said the shooting happened at around 10:15 a.m. near the intersection of Arden and Dardanella avenues. The 49-year-old victim was in critical condition in the hospital as of Sunday evening.

Martin said officers with the North County Police Cooperative are looking for a white, four-door sedan that they believe was involved in the shooting.

No other information about the car or the incident has been provided.