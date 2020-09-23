Police looking for help identifying suspects of July shooting at gas station in Midtown

Police said there was a large group of people near the scene of the shooting, but none of them have called police

ST. LOUIS — The St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department is looking for help identifying suspects of a shooting that left a man seriously injured in July.

At 2:49 a.m. on July 26, a 30-year-old man was shot at the BP gas station on 209 E. Grand in the Near North Riverfront neighborhood. He was taken to the hospital, where he was listed in serious condition. Police said he has not been able to fully regain consciousness since the shooting and his quality of life will be "extremely diminished."

Police said he was arguing about a car crash with a woman with pink or red hair on the parking lot. During the argument, a man — who police said was about 5-foot-10 with a thin build and wearing a satchel over his shoulder — pulled out a gun and put it to the victim's head. While the two men struggled over the gun, a third man pulled out a gun and shot the victim. Police said the shooter was about 5-foot-7 and was wearing a tank top with a unique design.

The woman fled the scene in a black sedan.

A second victim, a 26-year-old man, later arrived at an area hospital with a gunshot wound to his hand.

Police said they have not been able to identify the woman or the two men wanted in connection with the shooting even though there was a large crowd on the parking lot at the time of the shooting.