ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. — St. Louis County police are looking for a man they said shot and killed a woman in north St. Louis County Friday night.

Rashad Manning was charged with first-degree murder and armed criminal action in connection with the shooting death of 34-year-old Amy Wiseman. He has not been taken into custody.

Police were called to the 10200 block of Duke Drive around 9 p.m. Friday. When officers arrived, they found Wiseman suffering from a gunshot wound inside a home. She was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police said Manning was involved in an argument with another person at the home. He fired a shot that hit Wiseman, who was not involved in the argument.

Police said everyone who was involved in this incident knew each other. Arrest warrants were issued for Manning Saturday.

He has not been taken into custody. Anyone with information about his whereabouts should call the St. Louis County Police Department at 636-529-8210 or CrimeStoppers at 1-866-371TIPS(8477).

The mugshot in this story is from a previous arrest.

